Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi receives a new group of wounded protesters returning from medical treatment abroad

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a group of wounded protesters at Baghdad International Airport, who were sent abroad for treatment with the state covering the costs. These groups of wounded persons that are being treated, include wounded protesters, security forces, and Hashed Al-sha’abi.

The Prime Minister welcomed the returnees, wishing them a full recovery, and affirmed that what happened is a message for all to start cooperating for building Iraq and protecting the state’s sovereignty.

He also stressed that the rights and sacrifices of protesters won’t be in vain, and the criminals responsible for violent acts against protesters will be held accountable.

Al-Kadhimi added that the government’s decision to consider victims of demonstrations as martyrs, are being covered by the Martyrs Foundation Law also, following up their health status and sending them abroad for treatment. Moreover, a committee of judges and legal experts is continuing to follow up on this case.