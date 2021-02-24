  • عربي
    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi receives phone call from US president Joseph Biden
    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi receives phone call from US president Joseph Biden

    24 Feb 2021 - 11:41 am

    The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received a phone call from the President of the United States of America, Joseph Biden. Together, they discussed bilateral relations, the situation in Iraq and the region, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common interest.

    They also discussed strengthening joint cooperation between Iraq and the United States and to develop it in many areas, including economic and security cooperation, fighting terrorism, and the resumption of the Strategic Dialogue between the two countries in a form that will further develop bilateral relations, and strengthen Iraq’s national sovereignty.

    The two leaders underscored the importance of protecting diplomatic missions in Iraq, and rejected attempts to undermine the security and stability of Iraq and the region.

    The call of the President of the United States to Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi is his first to an Arab leader since he came into office in January.



