Prime Minister Mustafa Al-kadhimi receives Russian Deputy Prime Minister in Baghdad

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi receives in Baghdad Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yury Borisov and his accompanying delegation.

The Russian delegation conveyed the greetings of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his aspiration to strengthen bilateral relations between Iraq and Russia.

The delegation conveyed to the Prime Minister a written message from the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Mr. Mikhail Mishustin, regarding strengthening bilateral ties between Iraq and Russia and opening wider horizons for bilateral partnership.

The Prime Minister welcomed the Russian delegation, stressing the importance of strengthening relations between the two countries, given their historical ties and in the interest of the two friendly people.

Joint cooperation in the field of combating terrorism and extremism were discussed as well as supporting Iraq in eliminating remnants of terrorism, the electoral process in Iraq, and the process of providing international observers.

It was agreed that the Iraqi-Russian Joint Committee for Trade and Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation would hold its meetings soon.

The Prime Minister affirmed Iraq’s policy of openness to all international partners, enhancing opportunities to attract international investments, and that the opportunity is available for more Russian companies’ participation.

The Prime Minister welcomed trade between Iraq and Russia, as well as cooperation in the health field and the provision of Russian vaccines to combat the #Covid-19 pandemic directly from its sources.