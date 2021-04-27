Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi receives the Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs

Prime Minister received in Baghdad the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran Mr. Mohammad Javad Zarif and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed the development of bilateral relations between the two countries in a manner that serves mutual interests, and the promotion of trade. They also discussed the two countries’ fulfillment of their financial and contractual obligations.

During the meeting, they also discussed the cooperation of the two countries in confronting common security threats, based on the cooperation that occurred during the fight Daesh and preventing its return.

The Prime Minister stressed the importance of communication between officials of the two countries, in light of the rapid developments happening in the region and the world.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pointed to the importance of the role that the Iraqi government and Prime Minister play, whether at the level of the relationship between the two countries or at the level of regional files more broadly, and the role of Iraq in adopting the policy of dialogue and calm for the sake of security, stability and peace in the region.