Prime Minister: Our visit to Brussels will focus on the energy field.

Prior to his departure to the European Union headquarters in Brussels, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed that Iraq is facing a seasonal shortage in the supply of electrical energy and it will take measures to solve it.

PM indicated that the government is looking forward to opening more electric power stations in the coming months, indicating that the production of electric power has reached its highest level over the past decades.

PM also indicated that the electricity crisis is the result of poor planning in this field and waste of money and energies for many years past, noting that the current government inherited a legacy of poor planning in the field of energy.

Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi stressed that the discussions with the European Union countries will focus on the energy field in addition to other economic, security and political fields.