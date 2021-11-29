Prime Minister receives familiesofthe martyrs of Al-Rashad village attack

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi received on Sunday the families of the martyrs of the terrorist attack thattargeted Al-Rashad villagein Al-Miqdadiyah, Diyalaprovince last month.

The Prime Minister praised the patience and wisdom of the families, their rejection of sectarian strife, and of criminal attempts to undermineDiyala’s security.

The Prime Ministeralso paid tribute to the people of Al-Miqdadiyah who showed solidarity with the martyrs’ families which reflected the unity of the people of Diyala.

The Prime Minister directed the security services to continue their investigations into the attack, arrest the perpetratorsand bring them to justice.