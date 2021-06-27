Prime Minister: Terrorism shared enemy as we spread tolerance

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi wrote in an article entitled “Restoring Confidence as Historical Necessity” that the recovery of Iraq is a contribution to the recovery and revival of the entire Arab world and that this is a shared responsibility.

Kadhimi stressed that the common enemy is terrorism in its various iterations and facades, with its Takfiri approach and twisted, perverted tendencies.

He added, “We look forward to spreading the values ​​of convergence, tolerance and goodwill among us as peoples and nations, brothers, neighbors and friends.”

The prime minister went on to note that stability, peace, cooperation, growth and security in our region are strategic goals that will frame the next stage: not as isolated views and interpretations, but as a need that is embodied in the concept of ‘restoring confidence’.