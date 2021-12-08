Prime Minister visits Makhmour, says Iraqi security forces determined to defeat terrorism

Commander-in-Chief Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi paid a visiton Wednesday 8/12/2021to Makhmour district in Nineveh.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Defence, the Army Chief of Staff, the Deputy Commander of Joint Operations, the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, and other senior security officials.

Before arriving inMakhmour, Prime Minister Al-Kadhimi stopped in Erbil where he was received by the Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Regional Government, Mr. Mansour Barzani.

In Makhmour, the Prime Minister held a meeting with security officials, military and police commanders, and Peshmergaleaders.

The Prime Minister stressed that Iraq is standing firmby its people, institutions, andwith theheroes from the security forces.

The Prime Minister saidthatDaeshwill not be allowed to return, despite the attempts by its defeated remnants.

The Prime Minister underscored that the Iraqi security forces in all their formations are cooperating and working togetherin harmony and with determination to defeat terrorism.