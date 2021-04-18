عربي
Latest News
Video Gallery
The Administration
The Prime Minister
The Cabinet
Security
Invest Iraq
Economic Reforms
Dedicated To Service
International Relations
Coronavirus
More
Reconstruction
Culture
Government services
Ramadan Mubarak
18 Apr 2021 - 12:24 pm
We extend our warmest wishes to Muslims in Iraq and around the world for a blessed
#Ramadan
.