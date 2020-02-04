  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > Culture > Restoring Mosul’s iconic Al-Nuri Mosque
    Restoring Mosul’s iconic Al-Nuri Mosque

    04 Feb 2020 - 3:33 pm

    Following the liberation of Mosul, efforts were soon underway to repair and reconstruct the city, its historical and archaeological monuments and iconic symbols.

    One of the biggest reconstruction projects in the city is the restoration of the Grand Al-Nuri Mosque, famous for its eight-century-old leaning minaret, which was blown up by Daesh terrorists.

    Plans to restore Al-Nouri Mosque and its minaret, were unveiled in 2018, as part of   ‘Reviving the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative launched by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), in partnership with the Iraqi Ministry of Culture, international experts and Nineveh provincial council. The initiative is funded by the United Arab Emirates.

     

    UNESCO says the ‘Reviving the Spirit of Mosul’ initiative seeks “to foster reconciliation and social cohesion in Mosul and its Old Town, through the restoration and reconstruction of Al-Nouri Mosque and its Al-Hadba Minaret as iconic landmarks, as well as a Memorial.”

    The initiative also includes skills development to help young men and women from Mosul find new job opportunities through heritage rehabilitation.

    Before they could begin the restoration work, the project team began rubble removal and demining of the Al Nuri Mosque, before implementing stabilisation measures and beginning to document and preserve architectural remains.

    UNESCO announced recently the completion of this important stage in this reconstruction and restoration work, with the focus now being on the cleaning and sorting of the valuable original stones, pieces and materials from the rubble, and taking accurate details and measurements in order to preserve the inscriptions and architectural decorations to preserve the historical character of the site.

    The original materials will be part of the new construction process, drawing on the archives in Mosul which document the exact details and measurements of the inscriptions and the original architectural design.

    Al-Nuri Mosque, which is located in the heart of the western side of Mosul, has a historical significance and is one of the symbols of the ancient city.

    The mosque was built in the 12th century AD and witnessed expansion and reconstruction operations at different stages, the last of which was in the 1940s. It was blown up by Daesh terrorists in 2017.

    According to UNSCO, the process of rebuilding Al-Nuri Mosque could take up to 5 years.

    Related Posts


    A roadmap to drive the Iraqi economy forward
    Resounding Victory At the height of its reach, Daesh occupied almost 40% of Iraq’s territory. A tragedy for the communities...
    22 Jun 2018 - 9:09 pm
    More
    Cabinet discusses post-victory reconstruction, improving public services
    Baghdad – The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Haider...
    03 Jan 2018 - 12:10 pm
    More
    Diplomatic triumphs: Iraq’s journey from isolation to regional leadership
    In 2014, Iraq’s relations with the international community were characterised by mistrust. Today, Iraq is a trusted partner globally and...
    09 May 2018 - 4:32 pm
    More
    Cabinet approves measures to improve delivery of key public services...
    The Cabinet held its weekly regular meeting in Baghdad on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Al-Abadi. The Cabinet...
    11 Jul 2018 - 1:37 pm
    More
    Iraq airspace is now open for international civil aviation
    Following the defeat of Daesh in Iraq, international commercial flights are once again flying over Iraq.    In 2015, when...
    18 Jan 2018 - 11:59 am
    More