Security Media Cell: Iraqi Air Force kills cell responsible for Al-Azim terrorist attack

Iraq’s Security Media Cell on Saturday issued a statement saying that an operation in Hawi Al-Azim within the Diyala operations sector resulted in the killing of 9 terrorist elements responsible for carrying out the criminal act in Al-Aim earlier in January which resulted in the martyrdom of a number of Iraqi heroic fighters.

Statement by Iraq’s Media Cell

As pledged by our security forces to avenge our heroic martyrs of the Al-Azim incident, which killed a number of fighters, the heroes in the National Security Service were able to determine the exact location in Hawi Al-Azim within the Diyala Operations Sector of the terrorist group which carried out this criminal act.

The Joint Targeting Cell in the Joint Operations Command and the Air Force Command then directed three precision strikes by Iraqi

F-16 aircraft, which resulted so far in the killing of 9 terrorist elements.

The operation to destroy the heads of the cowardly terrorist elements continues, and we will provide more details later.

The eyes of the heroic men of Iraq will not sleep until we turn the land of this country to a cemetery for anyone who tries to harm the security of this country. We will announce more good news later about another security operation.

May God protect Iraq and its people.

29/1/2021