Statement by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi following the commemoration of the Arbaeen Pilgrimage

Iraqis and their guests commemorated the Arbaeen Pilgrimage to Imam Hussein (peace be upon him), his family and companions. Iraqis sent a message of patience and sacrifice in their finest forms, and they gave the world lessons in hospitality and courage.

I offer my sincere thanks and appreciation to our security forces – in all their formations – that are still deployed throughout Iraq to pursue terrorists, while at the same time providing protection to pilgrims. I also extend my thanks to the authorities in the governorates, service ministries, and procession owners for providing services to pilgrims.

Iraq has received millions of visitors during these exceptional circumstances, but we were able to be equal to the responsibility and offer all that we can offer. We do not hide from our patient people that Iraq is going through a political crisis that may be one of the most difficult since 2003, but we have hope and determination to find solutions to overcome this crisis in order to move towards a secure and stable Iraq.

My appeal to all political forces: let us take inspiration from this Arbaeen and keep Iraq and the Iraqis foremost in our minds. Iraq and Iraqis deserve sacrifices. Iraq is entrusted to everyone.