Statement by the PM Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, on the occasion of International Human Rights Day

Human Rights Day is an occasion in which we renew the commitment of the Government of Iraq to what we stated in the governmental program regarding the protection of public freedoms and human rights.

We reaffirm our endeavor to develop ways of complying with the international agreements signed by Iraq, to deal responsibly and transparently with this topic as a fundamental and central issue, and to make the necessary efforts to establish a culture of human rights in our society.

We celebrate this day, and we see it as a reminder of human rights status in Iraq throughout the year, in every policy or government action, and at all levels, which represents our pursuit of the ultimate goal of preserving the dignity of the Iraqi citizen, and upholding it in all aspects of life.

Since 2003, adherence to human rights standards has become a criterion for building institutions and adopting national legislation and policies in line with the human rights stated in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the relevant international norms and covenants.

The Iraqi government’s actions in combating extremism and renouncing violence, ensuring peaceful coexistence among all components of the people, combating corruption and maintaining security, providing services to citizens, and reducing violations, in their entirety, represent a proper understanding of the importance of human rights issues.

We also believe that promoting and protecting human rights is everyone’s responsibility without exception, including all agencies, whether in the government, the judiciary, the parliament, national institutions, and civil society.

Today, Iraq has become a fertile arena for the work of civil society and human rights activists. This is the outcome of change and adopting a proper understanding of human rights standards.

We hope that every year, rights are protected, the dignity of Iraqis is protected, and all human rights advocates are well.

Mohammed S. Al-Sudani

Prime Minister

December 10, 2022