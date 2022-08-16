Statement from Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

In the name of God, the Merciful

Out of the shared national responsibility that unites Iraqis on the principle of preserving Iraq’s unity, security, and stability, I invite the leaders of the national political forces, to a national meeting at the Government Palace tomorrow, Wednesday to start a serious national dialogueو and to share thoughtsin order to find solutions to the current political crisis and deadlock within the scope of the constitution and on the basis of the supreme national interestand in a manner that contributes to calming the current escalation, and creating an appropriate environment for political and constitutional solutions, in a manner that serves to achieve the aspirations of our people.

In this regard, I call on all national parties to stop public and media escalation, and to give sufficient room for moderate proposalsto finda place in the national debate.

Iraq is entrustedto all of us, and the interest of our country requires everyone to give precedence to the language of dialogue,to give time and opportunity to good national intentions, and to cut off the path before the trolls of sedition and disputes.

I take this opportunity to assure our people that state institutions and security and military agencies have decided – inthe national interest – not to be a party to any political dispute, and that our focus is on preventing repercussions of the political crisis on people’s interests and security.

We call upon the media and cultural, social and political elites to contribute to the consolidation of the patriotic spirit, and not to frighten people, but rather to assist state institutions to carry out their tasks in the service of our people, and in ensuring security and stability.