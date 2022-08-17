Statement on Iraqi National Dialogue Meeting

The presidencies met today, Wednesday August 17 2022, with the leaders of Iraqi national political forces at the invitation of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to discuss political developments in the country, in the presence of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq.

The meeting concluded with the participants agreeing the following:

The participants expressed their commitment to the national fundamentals, and to finding a solution to all crises through dialogue and adopting a spirit of brotherhood and collaboration in order to preserve the unity of Iraq, the security and stability of its people, the continuity of the constitutional democratic system. They emphasised prioritising the supreme national interests and the spirit of solidarity among the people of the same country to address the current political crisis.

The participants indicated that resorting to the ballot boxe once again through early elections is not an exceptional event in the history of democratic practices when

political crises reach a deadlock, and that national political forces pursue constitutional routes via elections.

The participants called on the brothers in the Sadrist Movement to engage in the national dialogue in order to put in place mechanisms for a comprehensive solution to serve the aspirations of the Iraqi people and achieve their goals.

The participants agreed to continue the national dialogue in order to develop a legal and constitutional road map to address the current crisis.