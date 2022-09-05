Statement on second meeting of Iraqi National Dialogue

As part of the national dialogue initiative, the presidencies met leaders of Iraqi national political forces at the invitation of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday 5 September 2022 to discuss political developments, in the presence of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq.

The meeting agreed the following:

The participants affirmed that developments in the political situation, and the resulting differences, place a national responsibility on everyone to maintain stability, protect the country from crises, support efforts to calm down the situation, prevent escalation and violence, and adopt a national dialogue to reach solutions, stressing the need for the national dialogue meetings to continue.

The participants decided to form a technical team from the various political forces to develop shared visions and ideas around a roadmap for a national solution, and to bring views closer in order to arrive at early elections and meet their requirements through a review of the electoral law and a reconsideration of the (Electoral) Commission.

The participants underscored the activation of the work of institutions and of constitutional entitlements.

The participants renewed the invitation to the brothers in the Sadrist Movement to participate in technical and political meetings to discuss all disputed issues, and to agree solutions.

The participants affirmed the necessity of clearing the air between the national forces, including through preventing all forms of escalation, rejecting any speech, whether made or leaked, that causes damage to the historical brotherly relations, and to address (issues) through available legal means, in a manner that preserves the dignity of the Iraqi people, their feelings, and their entitlements, and respect religious, political, and social considerations.