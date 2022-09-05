Statement on second meeting of Iraqi National Dialogue
As part of the national dialogue initiative, the presidencies met leaders of Iraqi national political forces at the invitation of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Monday 5 September 2022 to discuss political developments, in the presence of the representative of the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Iraq.
The meeting agreed the following:
- The participants affirmed that developments in the political situation, and the resulting differences, place a national responsibility on everyone to maintain stability, protect the country from crises, support efforts to calm down the situation, prevent escalation and violence, and adopt a national dialogue to reach solutions, stressing the need for the national dialogue meetings to continue.
- The participants decided to form a technical team from the various political forces to develop shared visions and ideas around a roadmap for a national solution, and to bring views closer in order to arrive at early elections and meet their requirements through a review of the electoral law and a reconsideration of the (Electoral) Commission.
- The participants underscored the activation of the work of institutions and of constitutional entitlements.
- The participants renewed the invitation to the brothers in the Sadrist Movement to participate in technical and political meetings to discuss all disputed issues, and to agree solutions.
- The participants affirmed the necessity of clearing the air between the national forces, including through preventing all forms of escalation, rejecting any speech, whether made or leaked, that causes damage to the historical brotherly relations, and to address (issues) through available legal means, in a manner that preserves the dignity of the Iraqi people, their feelings, and their entitlements, and respect religious, political, and social considerations.
- The participants underscored the need to achieve reform in the structure of the Iraqi state, and to value demands to address any imbalance in the political or administrative frameworks through the necessary legislation and effective government programmes, with the cooperation of all political forces, and with the support of our dear people, including discussing the foundations of constitutional amendments and adherence to constitutional options in all the stages of dialogue and in the solution.