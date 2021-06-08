The annual performance report on the implementation of the government program 2020-2021

The Iraqi government issued a report on the most prominent achievements on the period from May 2020 to May 2021.

According to the annual government performance report: The Iraqi government headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The included information are transparent, clear and objective. It includes the government’s achievements during a whole year.

The government performance report touched on the government’s achievements in several areas, most notably setting an economic reform plan, preparing for all requirements for elections, achieving successes in the oil, agriculture, communications and water resources sectors, in addition to activating the anti-corruption file and arresting dozens of senior corrupt.

The report pointed to other achievements, including the government’s success in calming the situation in the region and keeping regional and international conflicts away from it, advancing balanced domestic policies, and effective and balanced relations with all neighboring countries and various regional and international powers.

(Click here to view the full report)