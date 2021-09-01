The Cabinet approves the draft for military service law and refers it to Parliament.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired the regular session of the Council of Ministers, where the latest developments in the country and topics on the agenda were discussed.

At the beginning of the session, Mr. Al-Kashimi referred to the success of the Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership, held a few days ago, in the presence of brothers and friends, and received local, regional and global resonance, indicating that the government had set Iraq’s interest as a primary goal, and was keen that Iraq control its security, politics and economy away from any of intervention, and work to consolidate relations of cooperation with its regional and international surroundings, on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty and work to consolidate relations of cooperation with its regional and international surroundings, on the basis of mutual respect for sovereignty.

Regarding the elections, Mr. Al-Kadhimi confirmed the preparation of all the election requirements, pointing out that the decline in participation in the previous elections was one of the reasons that led to many problems.

Al-Kadhimi stressed on activating the Future Generations Fund, to secure the future of Iraq, away from dependence on oil wealth, which will not be dominant for good, stressing that many countries have begun to search for alternative and clean energies.

Several items were voted on, including: