Cabinet commends judiciary on verdicts against those convicted of murder of journalists, activists

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi on Tuesday chaired the weekly Cabinet meeting in Baghdad.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister commended the Supreme Judicial Council and Iraqi judges on the verdict against those convicted of the killing of the journalist Ahmad Abdul Samad and his colleague Safaa Ghali.

The Prime Minister said that anyone involved in the spilling of Iraqi blood will be held to account.

The Cabinet then received a briefing on the latest Covid-19 related health developments and the ongoing government efforts to reduce risk and protect public health.

The Cabinet discussed a range of other issues and agreed to:

Allocate 3 billion dinars to the General Directorate of Traffic to support the national project to improve government services to citizens including expediating the completion of traffic and vehicle registration transactions in Baghdad and the rest of Iraq.