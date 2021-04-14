The Cabinet confirms the provision of Coronavirus vaccines and encourages citizens to receive them

The Cabinet held its regular session on Tuesday, in Baghdad, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Iraqi people on the arrival of the blessed month of Ramadan, and stated that catering to the needs of citizens and easing bureaucratic procedures are among the priorities of this government, calling on the ministers to make the necessary reforms.

The Prime Minister cited the efforts of the Ministry of Health in providing Coronavirus vaccines, stressing the importance of encouraging citizens to receive the vaccine.

The Minister of Health Dr. Hassan Al-Tamimi provided a detailed report on the work of the Committee to Strengthen Governmental Measures in raising health awareness to limit the spread of the Coronavirus, as well as the ministry’s efforts in the vaccination campaign being carried out in Baghdad and across Iraq.