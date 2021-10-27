The Cabinet demands elaborating a draft law to amend the applicable Iraqi Media Network Law.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired the regular session of the Council of Ministers, discussing the developments in the general situations of the country in various fields. At the beginning of the session, the Prime Minister reviewed the general situations in the country, the latest political and security developments, and our armed forces operations in prosecuting the remnants of defeated terrorism, and eradicating its hideouts.

After discussing the topics included on the agenda, the Council of Ministers issued the following decisions:

Authorizing the Tourism Authority to issue a direct invitation to at least three robust and specialized companies for the purpose of investing a hotel land and Babylon Tourist Hotel.

Allocating 3 billion Iraqi Dinars by the Ministry of Finance to the Baghdad Water Department, which belongs to Mayoralty of Baghdad, from the contingency reserve for the necessary maintenance work, in order to secure the delivery of pure water to Al-Karkh side, and part of Al-Rusafa side in the capital, Baghdad.