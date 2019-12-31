The Cabinet discusses latest national developments

The Cabinet held its regular weekly meeting in Baghdad on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Adil Abd Al-Mahdi.

At the start of the meeting, the Prime Minister briefed the Cabinet on the latest national and regional developments.

The Prime Minister extended his condolences to the families of those who were martyred in the US strike which targeted Iraqi military units in western Iraq. The Prime Minister condemned the strike and said it will have serious consequences.

The Cabinet then discussed several other items on its agenda.

The Cabinet authorised the Ministry of Finance to allocate 5,000,000,000 dinars from the contingency reserves to Dhi Qar, Al-Muthanna, Diwaniyah and Najaf provinces to ensure service continuity at government departments that have been damaged by acts of vandalism.

The Cabinet also discussed and approved several budgetary and administrative measures to ensure that the social security system continues to be effectively funded and that the database of those entitled to receive social security payments is accurate.

The Cabinet also approved an increase in the total cost of the Kirkuk Olympic Stadium project to become 33,500,000,0000 dinars and directed relevant ministries to take the necessary measures to implement this measure.