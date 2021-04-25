The Cabinet holds an exceptional meeting to discuss the tragic accident at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chairs the extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers devoted to discussing the tragic accident at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital and decides the following:

– Conducting an investigation into the accident, identifying the negligent persons and holding them accountable, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior and the membership of the following:

A – Minister of Planning

B – Minister of Justice

C – President of the Integrity Commission

D – President of the Federal Board of Supreme Audit

E- A representative of the Council of Representatives as an observer member

– Suspending the work of the Minister of Health and turning him for investigation

– Suspending the work of the Governor of Baghdad and turning him for investigation

-Suspending the work of the Director General of the Rusafa Health Department and turning him for investigation

-The above investigation is to be completed within five days, and the report is submitted to the Cabinet, and experts in the fields of interior and health may be sought

– Assigning the legal department in the Council of Ministers’ General Secretariat to prepare a draft bill considering the victims of the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital tragedy as martyrs, and refer it to the Council of Representatives

– Granting the amount of ten million dinars to the families of each of the victims of the tragedy