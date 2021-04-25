  • عربي
  • |
  • English
    • Homepage > The Prime Minister > The Cabinet holds an exceptional meeting to discuss the tragic accident at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital
    The Cabinet holds an exceptional meeting to discuss the tragic accident at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital

    25 Apr 2021 - 8:12 pm

    Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chairs the extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers devoted to discussing the tragic accident at Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital and decides the following:

     

    – Conducting an investigation into the accident, identifying the negligent persons and holding them accountable, under the chairmanship of the Minister of Interior and the membership of the following:

    A – Minister of Planning
    B – Minister of Justice
    C – President of the Integrity Commission
    D – President of the Federal Board of Supreme Audit
    E- A representative of the Council of Representatives as an observer member

     

    – Suspending the work of the Minister of Health and turning him for investigation

     

    – Suspending the work of the Governor of Baghdad and turning him for investigation

     

    -Suspending the work of the Director General of the Rusafa Health Department and turning him for investigation

     

    -The above investigation is to be completed within five days, and the report is submitted to the Cabinet, and experts in the fields of interior and health may be sought

     

    – Assigning the legal department in the Council of Ministers’ General Secretariat to prepare a draft bill considering the victims of the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital tragedy as martyrs, and refer it to the Council of Representatives

     

    – Granting the amount of ten million dinars to the families of each of the victims of the tragedy