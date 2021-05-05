The Cabinet imposes a complete curfew for 10 days, and takes several measures regarding Iraqis in India

The Cabinet held its regular session on Tuesday, in Baghdad, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet approved the recommendations of the investigative committee formed regarding the Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital fire tragedy, which includes:

1- To oblige the Ministry of Health to impose disciplinary penalties commensurate with the severity of the accident against the director of Ibn Al-Khatib Hospital Salman Hamed Ali, the administrative assistant Na`im Kadhim Muzayel and the civil defense official Ahmed Jassam Ali and relieve them from their posts.

2- Relieving the Director General of Baghdad Health – Rasafa from his post, and obliging the Ministry of Health to take the necessary measures to implement this in accordance with the law.

3- End the suspension, as stipulated by a previous Cabinet resolution, of the Minister of Health and Governor of Baghdad.

4- To oblige the Ministry of Health and its affiliates, including departments, hospitals and health institutions, to implement safety regulations and instructions in force in a manner that guarantees the safety of patients, their companions, visitors and medical staff, including adherence to the number of companions, specifying visiting hours, selecting qualified personnel, and assigning them to the tasks of inquiries and ensuring the availability of safety requirements and safety conditions such as early warning and firefighting systems, and dealing firmly with the violators and negligent in bypassing the ministry’s laws and regulations.

During the session, Cabinet approved the recommendation of the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety, which included:

1- Imposing a 10-day full curfew from May 12 to 22, while closing malls, restaurants, cafes, cinemas, parks, event halls, swimming pools, gymnasiums, and others.

2- Preventing mass gatherings in all their

3- Stopping physical public education in schools, institutes and colleges and switching to electronic remote education., with the continued exclusion of the final stages of the faculties of medicine, dentistry and nursing in the presence of practical study only for the completed stages (two days per week).

4- Banning travel to and from India until further notice. As for Iraqis who are currently in India, they must:

Create special locations for the purpose of compulsory quarantine in their governorates for a period of 14 days.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in coordination with our embassy in India, should prepare lists of the names of Iraqis currently in India, who wish to return to Iraq, taking written pledges to abide by mandatory quarantine in places designated for this purpose, taking their residential addresses in Iraq and sending them for the purpose of preparing for their quarantine according to their provinces of residence.

All health departments must coordinate with governors and other departments for the purpose of preparing quarantine areas for arrivals from India.

5- Emphasis on all ministries and departments, especially those with citizens seeking their services, to take measures that would oblige citizens to present a negative Covid-19 result (PCR), or the vaccination card when visiting their departments, in order to prevent the disease from being transmitted to its staff and among other citizens.

6- Emphasizing that all ministries and commissions not associated with a ministry, departments and non-governmental institutions must take measures to urge their staff to be vaccinated with the Covid-19 vaccine.

7- Emphasis on the Baghdad Operations Command, the Ministry of Interior and the National Security Agency to support our health teams in their monitoring rounds to follow up on the implementation of preventive measures in public places, restaurants, malls, cafes and others during and outside official working hours.