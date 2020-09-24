The Cabinet of Ministers chooses the location of the new sports city donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The Cabinet of Ministers held its regular session on Tuesday September 22 under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Musatafa Al-Kadhimi.

During the session, the Minister of Health and Environment, Dr. Hassan Al-Tamimi, informed the Cabinet of Ministers on the latest developments in the efforts to combat the Coronavirus pandemic and the measures taken to prevent and limit the spread of the virus, which led to raising the recovery rate to 80% and reducing the death rate to 2.7% of the total number of cases. The Minister also confirmed that Iraq has completed the procedures for joining the Coronavirus (GAVI) mechanism to buy vaccines.

The Minister of Electricity, Majed Mahdi Hantoush, gave an overview of the challenges related to the production of electric power and the ministry’s measures to ensure the best services are provided to citizens, and to overcome obstacles related to distribution and production lines, in addition to what is related to maintenance and issues that face the electric power network.

The Cabinet took several decisions amongst which:

Approval of the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works to refer the maintenance and rehabilitation of roads leading to the new port of Arar linking the provinces of Karbala and Anbar, to the specialised companies in the ministry.

The Ministry of Finance funds the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works at a rate of 1/12 of the operating expenses of the road rehabilitation project leading to the new port of Arar mentioned above.

The Ministry of Planning includes the project for the maintenance and rehabilitation of the roads leading to the new port of Arar Borders as a component of the project for the maintenance of roads and bridges that it has listed as an ongoing project.

The Ministries of Finance and Planning fund the project of the second trail of the Karbala Road (Razaza – Al-Akhaidir), with a distance of 45 km, which is included in the ongoing projects of the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works’ Department of Roads and Bridges, and which falls within the project of linking Karbala province to the Arar border crossing with the Kingdom Saudi Arabia, at a rate of (1/12) for the operating expenses of the project mentioned in the first paragraph above.

Choosing the Basmayah site for the purpose of building the Sports City donated by the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

The piece of land numbered (1/974 Jaara), with an area of ​​631 dunums, is allocated to the Ministry of Youth and Sports, instead of the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research / Al-Rasheed University, transferring its ownership to the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

The Ministry of Youth and Sports implements the Sports City project mentioned above, in coordination with the Saudi side, through the Iraqi-Saudi Coordination Council.

The Cabinet of Ministers also agreed on the extension of working on article 2 of the Cabinet’s decision number 90 for the year 2019, to be as follows:

Replacing entry visas for foreign workers in foreign companies currently in investment projects and contracted with Government agencies whose entry visas have expired and who have exhausted the extension period, from (multiple entry) to (regular entry), based on a request submitted by their companies in support of the Government agencies, after the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs’ review.

The period extending from the entry visas’ date of the expiry until the date of their replacement is considered an emergency circumstance, for workers in the private and mixed sectors, provided that the period does not exceed the date of 28/2/2021 and according to the developments of the pandemic situation.

During the session, the Cabinet also approved the following: