The Cabinet voted on a set of decisions related to health and safety

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
The Cabinet session included a review of the Ministry of Health’s report regarding the Corona pandemic and the developments of the work of the Committee to Strengthen Government Actions in the areas of health prevention and control, and the efforts of the Ministry of Health to provide vaccines and urge citizens to take them. The following recommendations have been adopted:
First : Allowing the resumption of work in blended education for the remainder of the current school year for medical, health, engineering and scientific disciplines for study subjects that require practical, applied or clinical training, as well as allowing attendance for graduate students in the classrooms three days a week, provided that:
1- All employees must wear masks.
2- Checking the temperature of the students upon entering
3- Commitment to the rules of physical distance between people, preferably (1.5-2) meters.
4- Avoid hugging, kissing or shaking hands when greeting by all people.
5-Leaving windows and doors open inside the halls.
Second: Postponing the entry of tourist groups to Iraq in all its forms, to avoid the entry of new covid breeds into Iraq.
Third : Excluding diplomatic missions, official delegations, experts, technicians, and workers in service projects, who are vaccinated with two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine arriving in Iraq (except for arrivals from India) from the compulsory quarantine. It is sufficient for them to bring a negative (PCR) examination within 72 hours before their entry into Iraq.
Fourth : Emphasizing on the Supreme Judicial Council to hold accountable anyone who tries to spread misconceptions regarding everything related to Covid-19 disease.
Fifth: Instructing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide the Ministry of Health with the situation of all countries regarding the process of vaccinating Iraqis residing abroad (including diplomatic missions).
The Council of Ministers also discussed a number of other topics on its agenda, and took the following decisions: