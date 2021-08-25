The Cabinet votes on a set of decisions that serve the process of producing electrical energy:

The Cabinet, in its regular session, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, approved a package of decisions related to the status of electrical energy, the most prominent ones are:

– Vote on preparing a law to amend the name of the Ministry of Electricity to be (Ministry of Electricity and Renewable Energy), and refer it to the House of Representatives.

– Adoption of the recommendations of the consultative meeting, regarding the implementation of the decision of the Ministerial Council for Energy and the plan to address network bottlenecks.

– Voting on a set of courses that serve the electric power production process.

– Approval of the establishment of a public company in the name of (the General Company for the Distribution of Middle Euphrates Electricity).

– Approval of the memorandum of principles of cooperation with GE.