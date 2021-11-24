The Cabinet votes on including lecturers who work for free with the approved salaries
The Cabinet held its weekly session on Tuesday in Baghdad, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
At the beginning of the session, the Cabinet reviewed the general Iraqi issues and discussed the political, security and economic developments.
The Cabinet discussed a range of topics on its agenda, and agreed on several measures, most notably:
- Including lecturers, administrators and workers who work for free at the Ministry of Education since May 1, 2020 with the approved salaries, provided by the necessary financial allocations within the 2022 budget.
- Ending travel restrictions to the Republic of India.
- Supporting the sports clubs throughout Iraq, which hold a license from the Ministry of Youth and Sports,with three billion dinars.