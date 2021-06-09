The Cabinet will continue to require the vaccination of employees, workers, students and teaching staff

The Cabinet held its regular session on Tuesday, in Baghdad, chaired by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Cabinet session included a review of a Ministry of Health report on the COVID-19 pandemic and government developments in the areas of prevention and public health awareness to limit the spread of the COVID-19.

On this matter, the Cabinet agreed to:

1- Continue implementing the decision to vaccinate everyone working in shops, restaurants, malls, laboratories and other locations subject to health checks, considering it a prerequisite for renewing and granting health licenses while holding violators accountable by imposing fines. Facilities not complying will be closed on 1/9/2021.

2- Not to allow the following categories to attend sessions or courses and to consider them absent from work unless they bring in a vaccination card or a negative (PCR) test weekly for those who are not covered by the vaccine or can prove that they were infected and recovered during the previous three-month period (as supported by medical reports) starting from 1/9/2021 :

a. Employees of ministries and departments not affiliated with a ministry, as well as institutions and departments of the private sector.

B. Students, staff and faculty in all public and private institutes, colleges and universities.

c. Students over 18 years old, employees and teaching staff in all public and private schools.

3- Require all government departments not to receive any visitors unless in compliance with what is stated in paragraph (2).

4- Require that union elections and conferences must announce prior to being held that anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not received a negative PCR test taken within the prior 72 hours will not be allowed to take part.

5- Require all Iraqis traveling outside of Iraq to present an international certificate of vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine starting from 1/10/2021, in addition to meeting the requirements of the countries to which they want to travel.

6- Require having received at least the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine as a condition for obtaining an exception from the partial or full curfew