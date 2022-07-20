The Commander-in-Chief, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, chairs an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security.

The Council condemned the brutal Turkish attack targeting the innocent citizens in a tourist resort in Dohuk Governorate, and has led to a number of martyrs and wounded.

After an extensive discussion regarding the consequences of the criminal attack; The Ministerial Council for National Security has taken a number of decisions, most notably: