The Commander-in-Chief, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, chairs an emergency meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security.

The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, chairs an emergency meeting for the Ministerial Council for National Security.
The Council condemned the brutal Turkish attack targeting the innocent citizens in a tourist resort in Dohuk Governorate, and has led to a number of martyrs and wounded.
After an extensive discussion regarding the consequences of the criminal attack; The Ministerial Council for National Security has taken a number of decisions, most notably:
- Directing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to set an integrated file of the continuous Turkish attacks on Iraqi sovereignty, and to submit an urgent complaint in this regard to the UN Security Council and the United Nations.
- Directing the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to summon the Turkish ambassador to Iraq and inform him of the conviction.
- Calling upon the Iraqi Chargé d’Affairs from Ankara for the purpose of consultation, and suspension the procedures for appointing a new ambassador to Turkey.
- Demanding Turkey to submit an official apology, and to withdraw its military forces from the Iraqi lands.