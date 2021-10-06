The Council of Ministers announces the completion of providing all requirements for the success of the elections.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Monday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The latest developments in the country were discussed, in addition to the topics on the agenda, and decisions and recommendations were issued.

During the session the P.M. indicated during the session that the government provided all the requirements for the commission and the joint operations command, to carry out their required tasks, in conducting sound and fair elections, as well as taking security measures; to prevent any case of interference and fraud.

The Prime Minister also stressed the need to continue to work at the same pace for the last day of the government’s life; in order to ensure that services are provided to citizens.

Following the discussion of the topics on the agenda, the Council of Ministers issued several decisions including :

The Ministry of Finance to allocate 3 billions IQD to the Ministry of Health from the emergency reserve allocation for the fiscal year/2021, as treatment costs for the treatment of a number of demonstrators wounded in the German Hospital (Vivants), with the exception of the controls and instructions in force, the recruitment program, and medical evacuation.

Approval of increasing the capital of the Iraqi Housing Fund by 1 trillion IQD.