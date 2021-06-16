The Council of Ministers approves the city of Rafael in the surroundings of Baghdad International Airport, opening it up for investment opportunities

The Council of Ministers held its regular session on Tuesday, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.
Following discussions, the following decisions were adopted:
– The Cabinet approved the decision of a committee dealing with efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic within the Supreme Committee for Health and National Safety concerning temporarily suspended projects and contracts through the following mechanism:
The Council of Ministers authorized the Minister of Trade to pay amounts owed to farmers for wheat and rye from available funds within the account of the General Company for Grain Trade, stipulating that the amount will be deducted later from the payments that will be financed by the Ministry of Finance in the future.
The Council of Ministers agrees to write off what the late former Iraqi football player Ahmed Radi Amish owed to the government.
The Council of Ministers approved the establishment of a city that that will be called Rafael measuring 10,6000 acres around the Baghdad International Airport. It will be available for investment opportunities, provided that the land owners are compensated with other suitable lands from the Ministry of Finance.