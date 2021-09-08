The Cabinet confirms that it has reached full readiness to hold the elections as scheduled.

The Cabinet held its weekly meeting on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The Prime Minister confirmed that full readiness has been reached with regard to holding the elections next October, after the government fulfilled its obligations and completed all the requirements of the technical and security electoral process.

After discussing the topics on the agenda, the Council of Ministers issued several decisions :

The budget law for the year 2022 will include the amounts necessary to conduct the general population census within the budget of the Ministry of Planning.

The Ministry of Finance allocates an amount of (3) billion IQD, to the holy governorate of Karbala from the emergency reserve.

It is sufficient to bring a negative PCR test for Iraqis coming from India given that it is conducted within (72) hours before their entry into Iraq, with a pledge to quarantine them at home (10) days, and ensure that they are free of symptoms of the disease.

Authorizing the Director General of the General Directorate of Water in the Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, the authority to sign the contract and disbursement, regarding the project (seawater desalination in Basra Governorate).

The Independent High Electoral Commission may seek the assistance of the required numbers of employees working in schools used as registration or polling centers for a period not exceeding one month.