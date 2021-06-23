The Council of Ministers discusses the needs of the Independent High Electoral Commission

The Council of Ministers held its regular session on Tuesday, headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During the Cabinet session the government measures in the areas of prevention and health awareness control to limit the spread of the Corona virus and secure vaccines and distribute them to health institutions in Baghdad and the governorates, were reviewed to make sure vaccines are available to all citizens.

The Council of Ministers hosted the Chairman of the Independent High Electoral Commission to discuss their needs to facilitate holding the early elections on time on October 10, 2021.

The Council of Ministers approved the allocation of the Ministry of Finance three billion IQD to the Municipality of Baghdad from the emergency reserve for the fiscal year (2021) to expand Highways No. (77) and (80), and the Baghdad-Kut, Rustamiya Highway , and return the power Towers to their correct path according to the technical specifications provided by the Ministry electricity.

The Council of Ministers approved the draft law on the Institute of Police Commissioners Preparedness, which was reviewed by the State Council and referred to the House of Representatives.

The Council of Ministers approves the national strategy for the security of critical infrastructures.