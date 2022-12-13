The Council of Ministers Held an Extraordinary Session Chaired by Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani and Approved the Government Program

Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, chaired an extraordinary session of the Council of Ministers during which they discussed and approved the government program.

Mr. Al-Sudani stressed that the government program represents the government’s future vision and translates the ministries’ plans and programs into actual projects. He added that the government’s work will be evaluated in light of the approved government program. The evaluation will include the performance of the ministers, deputy ministers, governors, advisors, and general managers.

The Prime Minister gave the general managers three months, starting tomorrow, Tuesday. After three months, their performance will be evaluated based on their accomplishments in the government program. At the same time, ministers, deputy ministers, governors, and advisors will be given a period of six months, after which their work will be evaluated in light of their implementation of the government program and their commitment to the priorities.

During the Council of Ministers’ extraordinary session, there were extensive discussions regarding the mechanisms for implementing the government program and stressing commitment to it by ministers and senior leadership in all ministries and agencies.

The Council of Ministers decided to form a committee to follow up on the implementation of the government program and form sub-committees in each ministry to implement its plans as outlined in the government program.

In light of defining the mechanism for implementing the government program and achieving its objectives, the Council of Ministers approved that the Ministry of Planning, state agencies, and governorates commit to implementing projects and programs following the government’s priorities as outlined in the ministerial program. The Ministry of Planning, the Ministry of Finance, and the rest of the ministries commit to providing all allocations and funding to implement the requirements of the government program and the operational and investment budgets.

The Council of Ministers approved the start of implementing the government program for the ministries as follows:

A. Executive procedures that do not require financial allocation are applied immediately after the program is approved.

B. Executive procedures that require financial allocation will be applied after endorsing the Federal General Budget for 2023.