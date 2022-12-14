The Council of Ministers Held the 8th Regular Session Chaired by Prime Minister Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani

Prime Minister, Mr. Mohammed S. Al-Sudani, chaired the 8th regular session of the Council of Ministers. During the session, the Council of Ministers discussed the general situation in the country and the most prominent issues and topics related to the economic and livelihood aspects of Iraqi citizens, as well as the items on the agenda, and issued several decisions:

The Prime Minister mandated that December 25 be an official holiday throughout Iraq to celebrate Christmas and that December 26 be an official holiday for the Christian community in Iraq

The Council of Ministers discussed increasing the production capacity of the Diwaniyah Oil Refinery, based on the directives of the Prime Minister during his visit to the Diwaniyah governorate and his inspection of the Diwaniyah refinery on November 19, as he ordered to increase the production capacity of the refinery, to boost the capacity of products Oil, support the economy of the governorate and provide job opportunities for its people. In this regard, the Council of Ministers decided the following:

1- Authorizing the Ministry of Oil to contract with the executing company of the Diwaniyah refinery, develop it and increase its production capacity by (70) thousand barrels, following environmental requirements, and exempted from standard contracting procedures stipulated in Article (3) of the instructions for executing government contracts (2 of 2014).

2- The Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Planning shall take the necessary measures to include the Diwaniyah Oil Refinery Expansion Project to increase its production capacity and include this in the draft Federal Budget for the next fiscal year, 2023.

To protect the environmental and biological diversity in Iraq and stop harmful practices to nature and the environment, such as poaching and other activities that threaten rare plants and animals, the Council of Ministers discussed the decision of the National Committee for Protected Natural Parks (3 of 2017) and approved declaring the Sawa Lake as a natural reserve. It is characterized by international standards and an evident richness of biological diversity, according to Article (4) of the Natural Reserves Law (2 of 2014).

To eliminate cases of leaking examination questions and to protect the educational process, and based on the recommendations of the investigative committee formed according to the Diwani order (22060 of 2022) issued by the Prime Minister’s Office regarding the leaking of examination questions for the third intermediate grade exams for the academic year (2021-2022). The Council of Ministers decided to approve the following:

1- Relieving Mr. Qasim Rahim Mijbil Abd al-Rasul al-Aqili) Director General of Education in Rusafa II / Ministry of Education, of his post, based on the provisions of Legislative Order (880 of 1988).

2- The Ministry of Education and the concerned agencies will implement the rest of the recommendations, each according to its authority.

The Council of Ministers approved the Bill of the Agreement to Avoid Double Taxation and Prevening Tax Evasion between the government of the Republic of Iraq and the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, signed in Riyadh on March 31, 2021, prepared by the State Council, and forwarded it to the Council of Representatives.

Approved the Bill of Cooperation Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Iraq and the Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Maritime Transport and sent it to the Council of Representatives, based on the provisions of Articles (61 / I and 80 / II) of the constitution.

The Council of Ministers discussed continuing to implement Federal Court Decision No. (121 of 2022) regarding the powers of the caretaker government, and approved the recommendations of the specialized committee to (reconsider all Council of Ministers’ decisions taken by the previous government from October 8, 2021, to October 27.

The Council of Ministers mandated that the legal department in the General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers, in coordination with the Department of Council of Ministers Affairs, and the relevant authorities, undertake the implementation of the recommendations in question, take no action regarding the decisions and directives marked as (for review), except after each decision is presented to the Council of Ministers to take the necessary decision.

The Council of Ministers continued discussing other topics on the agenda and issued the following decisions:

First: Approval of the following:

1- A transfer of (40000000000) dinars (forty billion dinars) from the Ministry of Health to the section on employee compensation.

2- Making a transfer of (15075000000) dinars (fifteen billion and seventy-five million dinars) out of the 1/12 ratio of the total other spending units, including the deficit in the salaries of the Ministry of Environment.

3- Funding the Ministry of Finance of the amounts mentioned (1, 2) above to the accounts of the health and environment departments.

Secondly / based on what was stated in the government program document agreed upon by the political blocs and approved by the Council of Representatives according to its decision (No. 18 of 2022), the Council of Ministers decided the following:

The Ministry of Finance will disburse an amount of 400 billion dinars to pay the dues of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, provided that the amount is settled after completing the audit by the Federal Board Of Supreme Audit of oil and non-oil revenues, in coordination with the Office of Financial Supervision in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, and after the completion of the Federal Ministry of Oil calculating oil revenues in coordination with the Ministry of Natural Resources in the Kurdistan Regional Government of Iraq.