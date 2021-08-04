The Council of Ministers holds its regular session headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired the regular session of the Council of Ministers. During the session, the developments of events in the country were discussed, as well as the topics on the agenda.

The council hosted the Chairman of the Independent High Electoral Commission, who presented the commission’s latest procedures in preparation for holding early elections on their scheduled date on October 10, 2021.

After discussing the topics on the agenda, the Council of Ministers issued several decisions. The most notable are:

The Independent High Electoral Commission to contract by direct contracting with the Iraqi Media Network Press to print the final public and private voter register, the candidates’ brochure, the voters’ register poster, complaints forms No. (110) and other non-sensitive publications of the requirements of the electoral process.

The Ministry of Oil employs a person from the families of the martyrs of the first or second degree for the fire incident at Imam Al-Hussein Hospital (peace be upon him), who holds an intermediate certificate or higher.