The Council of Ministers issues several decisions to solve the housing problem

The Council of Ministers holds its regular session headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and issues important decisions regarding housing.

During The meeting a review of the epidemiological report of the Corona pandemic was discussed including the developments in the work of the Committee to Strengthen Government Actions in the Fields of Health Awareness Prevention and Control to reduce the spread of the virus.

The most prominent decisions of the Council of Ministers to solve the housing problem are:

The Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works is responsible for distributing residential lands to all citizens in the new cities planned by the ministry, in all Iraqi governorates ,except for the KR of Iraq,within the (Dari) initiative.

Citizens who previously acquired a piece of land under effective laws or decisions are not included in this decision.

Designing an electronic program supervised by the Council of Advisors, as a mechanism for applying between citizens to obtain a plot of land and choosing those included based on merits and announcing their names on the basis of the total points they obtained in each governorate in groups according to the plots of land that are completed.

The Ministry of Construction, Housing, Municipalities and Public Works, in coordination with the National Investment Commission or the investment authorities in the governorates, shall announce investment opportunities for the development of new cities, and the establishment of infrastructure in them including all service and recreational facilities in these cities.

The Ministry of Justice, through the real estate registration departments, opens offices for real estate registration for new cities, and takes the necessary measures to issue real estate certificates for plots of land designed in these cities with the names of the citizens whose names have been announced as owners.