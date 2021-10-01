The Council of Ministers praises the statement of His Eminence statement on the elections

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimk chaired the cabinet session, to discuss the developments in the country, and to follow up topics on the agenda.

At the beginning of the session, the Prime Minister appreciated the position of His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Al-Sistani in support of active participation in the elections.

The Prime Minister also confirmed that the government has fulfilled its pledges regarding the elections, indicating that he will personally supervise electoral security, and will not to allow any breach or abuse that could affect the electoral process or its results.

The Prime Minister recommended a special amnesty for juveniles and women, with the exception of convicts, terrorism and financial corruption.

During the session, a number of decisions were approved including :

Requiring all Iraqis traveling abroad to present the international certificate of vaccination with the Covid-19 vaccine, starting November 1, 2021.

Allocating plots of land requested from the Kadhimiya Holy Shrine for free, if the purpose of these lands is to expand the Holy Shrine.

Authorizing the Director General of the Public Debt Department at the Ministry of Finance to sign with the Japanese side the loans for the Basrah refinery development project