The Council of Ministers: The website for the distribution of pieces of land will be launched soon.

The Council of Ministers held its regular session on Tuesday, headed by Prime Minister Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

The session witnessed a discussion of the latest developments in the country, and a discussion of topics on the agenda, foremost of which is the file of electricity and residential lands for citizens.

Mr. Al-Kadhimi referred to the sabotage attempts that targeted electric power towers last week, which were aimed at impeding the highest production ceiling that we have reached, stressing that the investigation will soon reveal the full reasons behind the decline in electric power in the country, and the repeated targeting of transmission towers.

During the session, the Prime Minister also confirmed his personal follow-up to the technical team of the website for the file of allocating residential plots to citizens for its launch soon, which will ensure a fair and transparent distribution away from favoritism, and according to the total points that each citizen will obtain.

The Prime Minister clarified that the government’s plan to grant land will include distributing (550,000) residential lands in the first phase .

During the past months, the government was able to complete the identifying of lands for(17) new cities in all governorates except for KRG. Lands for eight cities are technically complete and ready for distribution, amounting to more than (338.000) housing units.

The Council of Ministers also agreed that the executive agencies (specialized ministries, governorates, and agencies) seek the assistance and contracting with companies and consulting firms specialized in supervising the implementation of huge projects and feasibility studies to ensure better performance, consistency and speed for project management and implementation.