The Council of Ministers votes to approve the recommendations of the Higher Committee for School Construction

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired the regular session of the Council of Ministers. The latest developments in the country were reviewed , topics on the agenda were discussed, and decisions and recommendations were issued.

At the beginning of the session, the Prime Minister praised the qualitative security operation carried out by the heroes in the intelligence service that led to the arrest of the terrorist “Abu Obeida Baghdad”, the mastermind of a number of terrorist operations that targeted innocents and public and private property.

After discussing the topics on the agenda, the Council of Ministers issued several decisions including :

The Ministry of Finance to allocate three billion IQD to the water directorates in the governorates from the emergency reserve for the fiscal year 2021; to secure chlorine.