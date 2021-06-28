The final statement of the tripartite Baghdad summit between (Iraq, Jordan, Egypt)

The Baghdad Tripartite Summit, which brings together the Republic of Iraq, the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan and the Arab Republic of Egypt, aims to strengthen partnership relations within the trilateral cooperation mechanism between them, and based on the sincere desire of the three countries to enhance means of cooperation and increase coordination mechanisms within the political, economic, commercial, industrial, security and other fields.

With the aim of continuing to establish the factors of prosperity and the elements of development, and to advance joint efforts in pursuit of strategic integration among them, Baghdad hosted this summit to discuss ways of cooperation, coordination and strategic integration among the three countries, within the tripartite cooperation mechanism between Iraq, Jordan and Egypt.

The leaders of Jordan and Egypt praised the balanced diplomatic efforts made by the Iraqi government in strengthening regional security and stability, and its attempts to bring points of view to resolve disputes and end the crises afflicting the region.

The leaders of Jordan and Egypt also valued the Iraqi government’s measures and steps towards implementing economic reforms and implementing its government program, which effectively contributed to overcoming the financial crisis caused by the drop in oil prices and the repercussions of the Corona epidemic, and laid the foundations for growth and prosperity for the Iraqi economy.

The leaders affirmed that resolving the conflict on the basis of international legitimacy resolutions is the only way to achieve a comprehensive and lasting peace in the region, and stressed the need for Israel to stop all measures that undermine the chances of achieving peace, including those aimed at changing the historical and legal status in Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites. And they stressed the importance of the historical Hashemite guardianship role in protecting these holy sites and their Arab, Islamic and Christian identity.

