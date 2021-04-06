The Gulf Committee commences its duties in Basra

The Gulf Committee began its duties upon arrival in Basra International Airport, to oversee preparations for hosting the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup.

The committee reviewed a number of hotels in Basra, including the Movenpick Hotel which contains 145 rooms, in addition to VIP suits, five restaurants, meeting rooms, a gym and swimming pool, and is expected to be open in early September as well as the Horizon Tourist Hotel, which is one of the distinguished hotels in Basra with 74 rooms and VIP suits.

The committee also visited the Al-Amal housing complex, which is located next to Basra Sports City and is ready to host the visiting delegations of sports federations.

After the tour, the delegation expressed their satisfaction with the reconstruction efforts in Basra and progress made in infrastructure projects.

The Qatar Football Association apologised for being unable to host the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup and sent a letter to the Secretary General of the Arab Gulf Football Federation supporting Iraq to host the tournament instead.

Basra Governor Assad Al-Eidani gave assurances that the Governorate will do everything possible to ensure the success of the 25th Arabian Gulf Cup, noting that Iraq deserves to host the tournament and that Basra is ready to do so.

Iraq has not hosted this tournament since 1979 and did not succeed in hosting the previous tournament due to the security situation.