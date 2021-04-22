The National Security Council discusses procedures for the curfew during the pandemic

The National Security Council holds its regular session chaired by the Commander-in-Chief Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi. The Prime Minister congratulated the Iraqi Air Force Command including its officers, pilots and engineers, on the occasion of the 90th anniversary of the founding of the Iraqi Air Force.

The Prime Minister emphasised the importance and priority of training for the security forces, and made efforts to train police commanders according to modern methodology.

The Council discussed the partial and comprehensive curfews approved by the Higher Committee for Health and National Safety as part of measures to confront the Coronavirus pandemic and adding the membership of the National Security Adviser to the Committee.

The Council discussed ways to enhance security and stability in Nineveh governorate. The Council also hosted the Governor of Nineveh, the commander of operations there, and the commander of its police. The Council discussed ways to remove obstacles facing the work of the security and administrative agencies and ways to overcome them.

The Council decided to host the governor of Nineveh and other officials in the future to adopt convenient resolutions that serve the people of Nineveh.