The Prime Minister and his Kuwaiti counterpart chair the expanded talks between the delegations of the two countries.

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi and his Kuwaiti counterpart, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, chaired the expanded talks between the Iraqi and Kuwaiti delegations.

During the meeting, they discussed a number of files to enhance cooperation between the two countries, in the sectors of economy, health, trade, investment, energy, transportation, and other areas.

During the meeting, Mr. Al-Kadhimi stressed the Iraqi government’s readiness to cooperate and work with the Kuwaiti government in a manner that embodies the historical brotherly relations between the two countries, in a spirit of mutual respect and a sincere willingness of mutual cooperation.

The Prime Minister expressed his aspiration for continued governmental efforts between Iraq and Kuwait to set the date for holding the meetings of the eighth session of the Iraqi-Kuwaiti Joint Ministerial Committee in Iraq, after more than two years have passed since the last (seventh) session was held.

From his part, Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah thanked the Iraqi government and people for their role in searching for the remains of the missing Kuwaiti victims of the former regime, stressing the importance of standing with Iraq, especially after its war against ISIS, and its defense of the world and the region in its battle that Iraq led against terrorism.