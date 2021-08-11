The Prime Minister announces completes the registration of plots of land within the (Dari) project

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired the regular session of the Council of Ministers, during which the latest developments in the country and the topics on the agenda were discussed.

At the beginning of the session, the Prime Minister announced the completion of the registration on the plots of land within the (Dari) housing project, provided that the names of the beneficiaries who registered on the website would be announced within a month.

The session of the Council of Ministers witnessed the hosting of the President of the Bar, to discuss the draft law to amend the Law on Advocacy. The Council of Ministers decided to form a committee to present its observations regarding the law, which will be put to the vote in future sessions.

The Undersecretary of the Ministry of Health was also hosted, who reviewed the epidemiological report on the Corona pandemic, and the developments in the work of the Committee to Strengthen Government Actions in the areas of health awareness prevention and control; in order to limit the spread of the virus, and the efforts of the Ministry of Health to provide medical services to the infected, provide vaccines in the required quantities, and urge citizens to vaccinate through vaccination outlets spread in Baghdad and all governorates.

After discussing the topics on the agenda, the Council of Ministers issued several decisions, most notably: