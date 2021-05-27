The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief, chairs a ministerial meeting for national security.

The Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief, Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, chairs a ministerial meeting for national security, to discuss security developments.

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: Iraq is going through a difficult phase. This government has been formed to deal with the challenges that the country gone through due to loaded accumulations that could have took the country to a serious deterioration.

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: The actions taken by armed groups in Baghdad today is a violation not only to the public order and the law, but also the Iraqi constitution.

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: The constitution defines the authorities’ functions. The government is responsible for executive tasks and fulfill what the judiciary issues in accordance to legal notes. Judiciary determines who’s guilty and innocent, after executive authority completes its role.

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: Some are trying to create security and political crises for the purpose of electoral competition or obstructing the elections.

The Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi: We have worked with strength and sincerity to dismantle the accumulated crises inherited from previous governments, economically, security, politically, socially and internationally, and we have succeeded in some of them, and there are crises that need more time.