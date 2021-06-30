The Prime Minister praises Iraq’s success in hosting the tripartite Baghdad summit.

The Council of Ministers holds its regular session headed by Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

During the session, the Prime Minister renewed his previous directives to the ministers to work hard in order to create a stable electoral environment, and to create the appropriate atmosphere for holding elections without any obstacles and in a way that ensures wide participation of voters.

Mr. Mustafa Al-Kadhimi referred to Iraq’s success in hosting the tripartite, Iraqi-Jordanian-Egyptian summit, within the framework of Iraq’s openness to its Arab surroundings, restoring its regional role, and building complementary relations with its brothers based on common interests and in a manner that achieves stability and people’s well-being.

The Cabinet session also witnessed a review of the developments in the work of the Committee to Strengthen Governmental Measures in the areas of prevention and health awareness control to limit the spread of the Corona pandemic, especially with the emergence of signs of an escalation in the number of infected people and what it requires from the Ministry of Health to double work to confront it, in addition to its efforts in securing vaccines and distributing them to institutions health in Baghdad and the provinces, and urged citizens to take the vaccine.