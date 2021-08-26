The Prime Minister sponsors the signing of an agreement of principles with China to establish solar energy plants.

Under the patronage of Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, an agreement of principles was signed, between the Ministry of Electricity and the Chinese Power China Company, regarding the establishment of solar power plants with a capacity of 2000 megawatts, to be implemented with a capacity of 750 megawatts as a first stage, up to a capacity of 2000 megawatts.

The agreement was signed by the Iraqi side, Director General of the Investments and Contracts Department at the Ministry of Electricity, Mrs. Maha Hamoudi Abdul-Jabbar, while the Chinese side was represented by the Deputy Director General of the company, Mr. Li Dzhi.

The solar energy project contributes to increasing the production of electrical energy, to supply the system with clean renewable energy. It is also one of the first pilot projects in Iraq, which is implemented for the first time.