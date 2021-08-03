The Prime Minister: We are working to create a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the White Paper

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi chaired the meeting of the Higher Committee for Reform.

During the meeting, the Prime Minister stressed that the government is working to create a suitable atmosphere for the implementation of the reform white paper to address the rampant corruption in the country, adding that the meeting is to announce the start of implementing the administrative and executive mechanisms for the economic reform plan within the white paper.

The Prime Minister added that the government strongly aspires to restore the country’s economy to its strength after the situation reached very low levels as a result of rampant corruption, and that this plan would rebuild the Iraqi economy in a proper manner, achieving sustainable development for the country.

The Prime Minister indicated that the reform plan will provide a solution to the chronic economic management crisis, which is represented by complete dependence on oil, and the failure to diversify sources of income, in addition to the government’s work to advance the Iraqi state, not the current government.